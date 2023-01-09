NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)— An 18-year-old is now in custody after Metro police said officers caught him near the scene of reported vehicle break-ins in North Nashville.

On Sunday, officers responded to a report of several vehicles being broken into near 10th Avenue North and Buchanan Street.

An arrest affidavit states the caller told officers they witnessed two Black men, one wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and ski mask, operating out a black vehicle while breaking into cars in the area.

While patrolling the 900 block of Buchanan Street, an officer located a suspect, identified as Kenlando Lewis, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and ski mask, standing next to a gold sedan with the rear driver side window busted out.

According to an arrest affidavit, the officer approached Lewis and gave him a verbal command to stop. Officials said that’s when Lewis jumped a nearby fence and began to run from the scene.

Court records state Lewis was located and detained by another officer near the scene. During a search, officers found a black ski mask, a window breaking tool and 5.9 grams of marijuana on Lewis.

The owner of the gold sedan told officers that a black Glock handgun, a backpack with expensive cologne and other property was stolen from his vehicle.

An arrest affidavit states officers did not locate any of the stolen property on Lewis, but it could be a possibility that Lewis dropped the items while fleeing the scene.

Lewis was charged with burglary of a motor vehicle, theft of property and theft of a firearm — which are all felony charges.