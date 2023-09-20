NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say a suspect is in custody after a shooting in South Nashville left a man in “extremely critical condition” late Tuesday night.

The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Shawn Drive in the Paragon Mills area on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

The incident began after 19-year-old Eduardo Paz spotted a man sitting in a vehicle with a woman. An arrest report states the woman in the vehicle is believed to be Paz’s ex-girlfriend.

Paz then approached the vehicle on foot, pulled out a rifle and fired numerous rounds toward the man through the front windshield, according to Metro police.

Officers at the scene said the man was struck at least once and taken to a local hospital in “extremely critical condition.”

After the shooting, Paz allegedly fled the scene. An arrest report states he was later taken into custody.

Paz was charged with felony attempted criminal homicide and felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remains in Metro Jail on a $550,000 bond.