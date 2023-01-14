NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway following a shooting that occurred on Bell Road early Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Bell Road just before 9:30 a.m. to respond to a shooting call.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

According to Metro police, the shooting was the result of a crash that occurred near the Brookview Estates.

Officials say one man is in custody and detectives are working to determine what led to the deadly shooting.

No other information was immediately released.