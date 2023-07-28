MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 55-year-old man was charged after an attempted carjacking in Madison Thursday.

Metro police were called to an Arby’s on Gallatin Avenue in response to an attempted robbery of a car.

The victim told officers she is an employee at the fast-food restaurant and was waiting inside her car for another employee.

The carjacking happened when a man, later identified by police as Richard Webb, drove a silver car in the victim’s direction, almost striking her after aggressively crossing the grassy median, according to the arrest report.

Metro police reported Webb then got out of the silver car, pulled on the victim’s driver side door and grabbed her left wrist.

The victim said Webb told her to leave but she refused and threatened to call the police.

After pleading with the victim to not call police, Webb ran back to his vehicle. The victim called police.

Webb was booked into the Metro jail and was charged with felony carjacking.