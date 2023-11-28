NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was taken to a local hospital late Monday night following a fire that sparked at a house in the Bordeaux area.

Units with the Nashville Fire Department were sent to the 1800 block of Hailey Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 27 to respond to reports of a house fire.

Upon arrival, crews reported that they observed flames and the windows were blown out of the home.

At least one person was taken to a local hospital after sustaining burns to his hands. Crews at the scene told News 2 that the man’s injuries are non-life threatening.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation. No other information was released.