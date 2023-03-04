NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 21-year-old from Georgia lost his life early Saturday morning after he was hit by a car while walking along Old Hickory Boulevard, according to Nashville authorities.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said the pedestrian — identified as 21-year-old Christian Owens of Canton, Georgia — was struck and fatally injured at approximately 4:15 a.m. on Saturday, March 4.

According to officials, Owens’ friends said he had been celebrating his birthday downtown when he became extremely agitated, adding that they had a hard time getting him into their vehicle to drive back to a short-term rental.

Once they were on the interstate, Owens reportedly had to be restrained to prevent him from getting out of the moving car.

Authorities said the friends pulled over on Old Hickory Boulevard near Vaughn Road — about 0.2 miles from the rental — and Owens got out.

Meanwhile, a Kia Soul was heading east on Old Hickory Boulevard toward Vaughn Road when it hit Owens, who was apparently walking in the eastbound lane, according to police. The 21-year-old died at the scene.

There was no evidence the Kia driver was impaired, officials said, adding that they do not expect any charges to be filed in connection with this fatal crash.