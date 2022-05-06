NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 32-year-old man was hit and killed by a SUV on Interstate 65 North Thursday night while searching for his child’s toy.

Metro police said Joshua Taylor was traveling with his family on I-65 South earlier in the evening when his child threw a favorite toy out the window.

Taylor went back just before 9 p.m. to look for the toy. He reportedly parked his car at the Harding Place ramp and walked along the interstate.

TDOT HELP truck drivers found Taylor and tried to talk to him. Taylor then ran across the interstate and jumped over the jersey barrier to the northbound side, according to Metro police. TDOT officials immediately began traveling to the other side of the interstate when they heard a collision.

Police said a GMC Yukon hit Taylor, who died at the scene. The driver of the Yukon stayed at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment. Speed also does not appear to be a factor.

Metro police would like to remind everyone it is illegal and inherently dangerous to walk on the interstate.