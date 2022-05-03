JOELTON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police have released more details in a deadly accident involving a semi-truck and pedestrian Monday night.

Police said 34-year-old Camio Biggs was killed when he was hit by the truck. It happened around 8 o’clock on I-24 East near Joelton.

According to investigators, the semi was round a curve and was unable to avoid hitting Biggs.

His mother told fatal crash investigators he was searching for his cell phone at the time.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Police added there was no evidence of drug or alcohol involvement at the scene.