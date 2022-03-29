NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One man was taken into custody and charged with criminal homicide after a fatal shooting Monday morning in Edgehill.

It happened in the 1400 block of 11th Avenue South around 10:15 a.m. on Monday. Investigators reported 29-year-old Ralos Jones Jr. was fatally shot during a suspected drug deal.

According to an affidavit, the victim’s sister reportedly told police she was dropping off the victim at his girlfriend’s house when she saw Roderick Orr, 37, walking to his car. Officers said the victim then walked up to Orr and confronted him. That’s when Orr began firing shots, hitting the victim several times.

Ralos Jones Jr. was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Orr was identified in a photo lineup and now faces five charges, including two drug offenses and criminal homicide.

The investigation is ongoing.