NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man out on bond was arrested Tuesday night on gun and drug charges.

According to Metro police, officers tried to stop a Dodge Charger driven by 26-year-old Jordan Sandifer near the intersection of Herman Street and 17th Avenue North. Sandifer refused to pull over and sped away.

A police helicopter in the area began tracking him from the air and saw he stopped and got out of his car on Albion Street. As officers approached, Sandifer ran away, tossing cocaine and a pistol in the process, according to police.

Jordan Sandifer (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Investigators said officers caught up with Sandifer and took him into custody while also seizing one pound of cocaine, 1.2 pounds of marijuana, a semi-automatic pistol, and $2,240 cash.

He is being held in the Metro Jail in lieu of a $147,000 bond on charges on felony evading, possession of cocaine and marijuana for resale, gun possession in the commission of a dangerous felony, and reckless driving.

According to police, Sandifer was also arrested in September 2022 after Metro police officers and troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol saw him speed by in a Dodge Charger traveling 120 mph. A police helicopter followed him and told officers on the ground to go to Hickory Hollow Terrace where Sandifer was taken into custody.