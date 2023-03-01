NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is in custody after police say he was found with crystal meth and fake driver’s licenses at Nashville International Airport.

According to an arrest affidavit, officers with Nashville International Airport Police Department were observing bags coming off a Southwest Airlines flight from Houston, Texas, that landed in Nashville around 9 p.m. on Tuesday night.

While performing a run on the luggage, K-9 officer Havoc alerted her handler to the smell of narcotics coming from a black suitcase with a bag tag on it belonging to Michael Ha.

The affidavit said an Asian male claimed the bag and began to leave the airport. Officers approached the male, and he was identified as 39-year-old Michael Ha by California driver’s license.

Investigators asked for consent to search his luggage, and Ha gave them consent to search the luggage and backpack that were in his possession.

Inside, an affidavit states officers found about 8 grams of crystal methamphetamine, three fraudulent California driver’s licenses and two fraudulent debit cards.

Ha was taken into custody and charged with possession of meth, forgery and criminal simulation — all felony charges.