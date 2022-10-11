NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound near a hospital in South Nashville.

Officials say security at TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center was conducting a routine patrol when they located a man who had been shot in the ankle outside of the Southern Hills Condos.

According to Metro police, the condos are directly across the street from the hospital. Officials say security took the man across the street to the hospital to receive medical treatment.

The man was later transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center with non-critical injuries to receive further treatment.

At this time, officers are investigating outside the condominiums to determine what led to the shooting.

No other information was immediately released.