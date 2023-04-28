NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death south of downtown Nashville early Friday morning.
Officers were called to the 100 block of Charles E. Davis Boulevard around 12:15 a.m.
Officers at the scene said witnesses reported the victim was shot by two suspects dressed in all black clothing.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.