NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death south of downtown Nashville early Friday morning.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Charles E. Davis Boulevard around 12:15 a.m.

Officers at the scene said witnesses reported the victim was shot by two suspects dressed in all black clothing.

No additional information was immediately released.