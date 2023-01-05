NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound outside an apartment complex in South Nashville Thursday morning.
The victim was discovered by a passerby near a parking lot around 7 a.m. at the Residences at Stonebrook Apartment Homes on Hickory Trace Drive.
Homicide investigators are at the scene. The victim has been tentatively identified as a 30-year-old resident of the complex.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.