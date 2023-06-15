NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in a South Nashville neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the 5200 block of Tusculum Court around 12:15 a.m.

  • Tusculum Court deadly shooting
    (Photo: WKRN)
Metro police reported a resident came home and noticed an unfamiliar vehicle parked in front of his house. The resident saw a man inside the car and called 911.

Officers found the victim dead from a gunshot wound inside the vehicle. Multiple shell casings were found near the car.

Detectives are working to review surveillance footage from neighbors in the area.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.