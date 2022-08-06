NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in the parking lot of a Nashville apartment complex Friday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the Knollcrest Apartments in the 3300 block of Creekwood Drive at 6:17 p.m. in response to a shooting call.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Metro police say when officers arrived outside the K building of the apartment complex, they discovered Timothy Hodge, 33, shot to death in the parking lot.

Officials say Hodge died at the scene. Preliminary investigation indicates that Hodge was shot inside a parked vehicle and was left on the pavement before the vehicle fled the scene.

According to Metro police, Hodge did not live at the apartment complex.

No other information was immediately available.