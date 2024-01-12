NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a man was found with a gunshot wound at a bank in Madison early Friday morning.
Officers were called to a Regions bank in the 500 block of Gallatin Pike around 2 a.m.
Metro police reported the victim was shot at least once in his leg. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No suspect description was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.