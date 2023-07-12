NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after a man was found with a gunshot wound outside an apartment building in South Nashville.

Officers were dispatched to the 5100 block of Linbar Drive just before 10 a.m. following reports of a shooting on Wednesday, July 12.

According to Metro police, witnesses told them a man showed up at the leasing office bleeding. Officers said the man had been shot in the arm.

Metro police reported the man was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical to receive treatment. The man is reportedly being uncooperative with police.

At this time, officers are trying to find the crime scene where the shooting occurred.

No other information was immediately released.