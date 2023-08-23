MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A train in the Madison area was forced to come to a stop late Tuesday night after a man was found lying naked on the tracks.

Metro police were called to the Woodruff Street Railroad Overpass just after 11:30 p.m. to respond to a call that was initially reported as an incident involving a train and vehicle on Tuesday, Aug.23.

Upon arrival, officers found a naked man lying on the railroad tracks. Authorities reported the man caused the train to come to a complete stop. No injuries were reported, according to Metro police.

Officials are working to determine whether the man was under the influence during the incident. It remains unclear if the man was arrested or what charges he could face.

No other information was immediately released.