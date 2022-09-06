NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man faces felony charges after police say he robbed a woman at knifepoint outside a Bellevue apartment building on Monday evening.

The incident happened just after 6:30 p.m. outside an apartment building in the 500 block of Hicks Road in Bellevue.

According to an affidavit, Haze Hamlett, 30, texted an old acquaintance asking for diapers and food for his children. The victim told officers she agreed to meet Hamlett outside the apartment building.

Upon arrival, the victim told officers Hamlett led her to an alley between the apartment buildings, pulled out a folding knife and held it against her chest.

Courts documents state Hamlett reportedly told the victim “Give me the money,” and that’s when she handed him $60 in three $20 bills. Hamlett then fled from the scene and the victim called police.

Once officers arrived on scene, the victim was able to provide them with Hamlett’s name, phone number and picture. Officers were then able to identify Hamlett through a police computer database system to find his last known address.

An affidavit states Hamlett’s last known address was his mother’s residence, which was inside the apartment complex where the victim was robbed. Officers located the residence and Hamlett’s mother allowed them to search for her son.

Officers found Hamlett hiding inside the closet of a bedroom where he was then taken into custody. When asked about the robbery, Hamlett allegedly told officers he had not left the residence that day and refused to speak further about the incident.

Hamlett was charged with felony robbery and remains in the Metro Jail on a $20,000 bond.