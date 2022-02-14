NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One man was taken into custody Saturday afternoon after police said they found him “fully unresponsive” in the middle of a busy East Nashville intersection.

According to a warrant, the incident happened at Brick Church Pike and Trinity Lane. Officers said Theron Boyd, 51, was found sitting in a car in the intersection while cycling through traffic signals. Police walked up to the car, knocked on the windows, but both doors were locked.

Officials then said Boyd unexpectedly woke up and began to accelerate in an attempt to evade arrest. The warrant said he struck two police vehicles before he put the car in reverse, but officers ran to their patrol car and pinned Boyd’s vehicle in place.

A warrant said when Boyd was extracted from the vehicle and placed under arrest, officers noticed he had red, bloodshot eyes, and smelled of alcohol. During a search following his arrest, officers said they found a green leafy substance consistent with marijuana, a white powdery substance, and a loaded stolen handgun on him.