NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Homicide detectives have launched an investigation into an overnight shooting that left a man dead in Shelby Park.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said officers from the East Precinct responded to a report of a man lying on the ground in a parking lot on Shelby Avenue near South 20th Street just after 7 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22.

Authorities said they found 29-year-old Keiahtee Terrell dead with multiple gunshot wounds in a grassy area by the parking lot.

According to officials, the detectives’ investigation indicates the incident may have happened just after midnight. However, the motive for the shooting is still undetermined.

If you have any information about Terrell’s death, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward of up to $5,000 in homicide cases.