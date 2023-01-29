NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Detectives have launched an investigation after a man was killed in a stabbing and then his body was discovered by a passerby along Cherokee Avenue on Saturday.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said the 30-year-old man’s body was found in the grass near a parking lot in the 800 block of Cherokee Avenue just before noon on Saturday, Jan. 28.

As of late Saturday night, officials said they were still working to track down the victim’s next of kin.

Minutes after the man was found, authorities said officers from the East Precinct responded to a report of a white SUV — which was parked at a self-storage facility in the 1800 block of Gallatin Avenue — that appeared to have blood on its exterior. Later on, the SUV was linked to the person who died.

At this point, the investigation shows that the victim was killed on Cherokee Avenue before someone drove the SUV to the self-storage parking lot, according to police.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. You can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.