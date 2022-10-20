NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway into the death of a man who was found lying on Fairwin Avenue with a gunshot wound Wednesday night.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the victim.

Police said no witnesses reported seeing or hearing anything suspicious before the victim was discovered on the road.

Homicide Unit detectives still investigating the location of the actual shooting, officials reported.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. You can stay anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.