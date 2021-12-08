NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead from a shooting south of downtown Nashville early Wednesday morning.

Authorities were called to Fain Street just after midnight.

Arriving officers said they found a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Nashville Fire Department officials pronounced the man dead on scene.

Police said witnesses are cooperating with the investigation.

No additional information was immediately released. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.