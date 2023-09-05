NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One of the drivers in a two-car fatal crash on Monday, Sept. 4 is facing charges after he reportedly admitted to drinking five beers.

Adan Gonzales, 34, will be charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication and aggravated assault after he is released from the hospital, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The preliminary investigation revealed Gonzales was driving his 2018 Nissan Altima east on Bell Road when he reportedly veered into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a 2005 Nissan S18 near Brittany Park Drive.

Authorities said the driver of the S18 and his front-seat passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries. However, 68-year-old Juliana Chuc, who was in the backseat, died after being taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Witnesses told police Gonzales had been driving erratically before the crash. Officers found him lying on the ground at the scene and said he had slurred speech. Gonzales also reportedly admitted to drinking and driving.

He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where, as of Tuesday, Sept. 5, he was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.