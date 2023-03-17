NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Back in January, a man allegedly used a butter knife to break into a Belmont University dorm, but as it turns out, that wasn’t the first time.

Surveillance footage showed 64-year-old Alexander Baxter entering a secured area of Belmont’s campus using a silver object that appeared to be a butter knife on Jan. 22, an arrest affidavit said.

While arresting Baxter on Feb. 20 for burglary and possession of burglary tools, officials said police discovered a silver butter knife with a bent tip to bypass a locked door, along with a Belmont ID card and the toboggan he was seen wearing on the night of the break-in.

According to court documents filed earlier this week, Baxter is now facing charges in connection with a very similar incident that happened on Halloween.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2022, a Belmont student noticed Baxter leaving his dorm room and heading toward the front entrance, the affidavit said.

When the student went inside, he reportedly discovered his belongings were scattered around his room and his Beats headphones were missing.

Meanwhile, Baxter ran away toward 12th Avenue South, but he was seen on security footage wearing a black beanie and purple shirt, which was the same clothing from when he was arrested nearly four months later, officials said.

As of this writing, Baxter is being held on an $80,000 bond for felony charges of burglary, aggravated burglary, and parole violation, as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of burglary tools and theft of property worth $1,000 or less, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.