NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is facing life-threatening injuries after police say he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the road in South Nashville.

The crash happened late Monday night around 11:15 p.m. in the 3900 block of Nolensville Pike. According to Metro police, the man was crossing the road when he was struck by a vehicle that was traveling inbound.

Officers at the scene say the female driver said the man stepped out in front of her car and she was unable to avoid him.

At the scene, the man was transported to a local hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries. His current condition remains unknown.

Metro police say the female driver was arrested for driving with a suspended license and having no insurance.

The crash remains under investigation. No other information was immediately released.