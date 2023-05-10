NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Memphis man who allegedly hit a Nashville detective with a stolen vehicle and nearly caused multiple crashes while trying to avoid authorities was finally taken into custody following a Tuesday afternoon pursuit.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said its aviation unit started following a gold Cadillac — which was recently identified as a stolen vehicle by a license plate reader in North Nashville — when it stopped in a parking lot along Charlotte Pike on Tuesday, May 9.

According to officials, detectives tried to approach the vehicle before it drove off onto Interstate 40 West. Metro police reported detectives and aviation personnel then followed the Cadillac from a distance until it pulled into a gas station along Highway 70 South.

Once again, detectives tried to block the vehicle and approach the driver. However, authorities said the driver accelerated toward a police vehicle; hit a detective, who was not seriously injured; reversed; hit another police car; and fled onto Highway 70 South.

At that point, law enforcement reportedly launched a pursuit.

Police said the driver refused to stop, continued driving recklessly into oncoming traffic, and almost caused some serious crashes at a high rate of speed.

Officials said the Cadillac eventually went into Cheatham County, but it returned a short time later and stopped in the Sneed Road area before the driver got out of the vehicle.

According to authorities, the driver of the Cadillac — which had been stolen from Southaven, Mississippi, during an armed carjacking in April — was identified as 31-year-old Roderick Poindexter, who had numerous full extradition warrants from Memphis for drug and weapon related offenses.

Poindexter was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on an officer, felony evading arrest, reckless driving, vandalism, motor vehicle theft, and theft of property, police reported. As of Wednesday, May 10, he is being held in lieu of $82,000 bond.