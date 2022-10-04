NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man has been charged in connection with a deadly July crash that killed a pedestrian from Memphis.

According to Metro police, 49-year-old Kevin Messer was charged on a grand jury indictment accusing him of vehicular homicide by recklessness for a crash that happened on July 14 in the 3900 block of Apache Trail.

Police said the investigation shows Messer was driving a Ford Focus east on Apache Trail when he hit 31-year-old Kentarius Carpenter who was trying to cross the road. Excessive speed appears to be the contributing factor.

Messer, who was already jailed on unrelated charges, is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond, according to police.