NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is being charged with murder after Metro Nashville police found a woman dead from a gunshot wound outside of a hotel Monday night.

Hermitage Precinct officers responded to the Ramada Inn parking lot, near Gaylord Opryland, after receiving a call regarding a shooting just after 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 13, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

When they arrived, officers said they found a woman, believed to be a 45-year-old Nashville resident, dead from a gunshot wound. Police said confirmation of her identity is pending.

Further investigation reportedly showed that 33-year-old Delano Lamar Allen had been at the Ramada Inn that evening. Authorities said Allen was seen walking toward the woman’s blue Mercedes sedan as she pulled into the parking lot.

Delano Lamar Allen (Courtesy: MNPD)

An altercation then occurred between the driver and Allen, who are believed to have known each other. A shot was heard, and the Mercedes was seen speeding away, leaving a body behind, officials reported.

Police unknowingly encountered the suspect during another incident later that night. At around midnight, Hermitage Precinct officers were flagged down by multiple people at a motel on Murfreesboro Pike after a man, later identified as Allen, reportedly tried to steal a pickup truck.

Police said Allen was using a shovel as a weapon as he tried to steal the vehicle. Officers told Allen to stop, and he reportedly began running. However, they eventually caught up with him and, despite his alleged resistance, placed him under arrest for multiple charges unrelated to the murder.

Those charges include three counts of assaulting police officers, two counts of attempted vehicle theft, aggravated assault against the owner of the pickup truck, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Tuesday, Nov. 14, the police department announced that detectives would also be swearing out an arrest warrant charging Allen with murder in connection with the hotel incident based on information developed at the scene.

Investigators also found the blue Mercedes abandoned Monday night in a ditch on Antioch Pike. Officials said the vehicle was impounded.