NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A convicted burglar has been arrested in connection with break-ins at multiple short-term rental properties in North Nashville over the past month.

Officials said one victim reported two burglaries — one on Jan. 18 and one on Jan. 26 — at his rental in the 900 block of 19th Avenue North.

According to an affidavit, the victim said he went to the unit, where he found the door kicked, one TV gone, and another TV broken.

The court document said cameras from Andrew Jackson Court caught footage of what appeared to be a gold Toyota pulling up to 16th Avenue North; a man getting out of the backseat; taking out a large green box with “Vizio” written on it in purple letters, which matched photos of the box for the victim’s missing TV; and bringing the box inside an address in the 900 block of 16th Avenue North.

Per the affidavit, the victim said he put AirTags on the televisions after the first break-in, adding that he kept getting notifications about the AirTag pinging in the area around the 900 block of 16th Avenue North.

According to officials, several other burglaries reported in the same area as the 19th Avenue North rental unit were under investigation by detectives from the North Precinct.

Then, on Monday, Feb. 6, detectives went to a unit in the 1200 block of Phillips Street to search for the suspect, but while they were there, 29-year-old Charles Ellison — who authorities recognized from the various burglary videos — left the next unit, the court record said.

Even though Ellison gave a fake name and ran from authorities, he was reportedly taken into custody in the 1400 block of Herman Street following a foot chase.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said Ellison was arrested for the two break-ins at the 19th Avenue North rental, as well as break-ins at a rental in the 1000 block of 11th Avenue North on Jan. 17, and a rental in the 1700 block of Herman Street on Jan. 18.

According to police, televisions, electronics, and cash were taken during the break-ins.

Authorities said Ellison — who has been charged with four counts of aggravated burglary, theft, and vandalism — is being held in jail on an $85,500 bond.

Officials reported that Ellison previously received a three-year probated sentence in August 2021 for two burglary convictions related to break-ins at Gallatin Pike’s Nashville Biscuit House and a Gartland Avenue daycare facility.