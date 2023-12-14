NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man faces drug and gun charges for the second time this year after allegedly crashing a car on I-40 East, Metro Police said.
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, officers encountered a crashed Audi Q5 on the interstate early Thursday morning. The driver, Chance Mungeon, 43, was exhibiting “odd” behavior, including wearing a ski mask, and had money falling out of his pockets while trying to retrieve items out of the crashed car.
As an officer approached, Mungeon reportedly ran but was apprehended quickly.
A check of the vehicle led officers to find a loaded pistol with no serial number, a window punch and other burglary tools, crystal meth, suspected fentanyl, nearly 200 various pills, three digital scales, four bags of synthetic marijuana and other drug-related items. Mungeon was also carrying $5,500 in cash.
He was taken to General Hospital to be checked for wreck-related injuries and then transported to the Metro Jail.
MNPD said Mungeon previously spent time in jail for other drug and gun charges stemming from a May incident involving his motorcycle and a vehicle. The motorcycle Mungeon was driving reportedly collided with a car, and Mongeon asked witnesses not to call the police before running off along the interstate, police said.
While he fled that scene, officers said he dropped items including a loaded pistol, cash, marijuana, meth, heroin, cocaine and pills. He also appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol and was carrying a false driver’s license from Texas. At that time he was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital before being booked in the Metro Jail.
He was free on a $71,000 bond at the time of his arrest Thursday, according to police. He is currently held without bond pending court hearings for a parole violation.