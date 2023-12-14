NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man faces drug and gun charges for the second time this year after allegedly crashing a car on I-40 East, Metro Police said.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, officers encountered a crashed Audi Q5 on the interstate early Thursday morning. The driver, Chance Mungeon, 43, was exhibiting “odd” behavior, including wearing a ski mask, and had money falling out of his pockets while trying to retrieve items out of the crashed car.

Chance Mungeon (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

As an officer approached, Mungeon reportedly ran but was apprehended quickly.

A check of the vehicle led officers to find a loaded pistol with no serial number, a window punch and other burglary tools, crystal meth, suspected fentanyl, nearly 200 various pills, three digital scales, four bags of synthetic marijuana and other drug-related items. Mungeon was also carrying $5,500 in cash.

He was taken to General Hospital to be checked for wreck-related injuries and then transported to the Metro Jail.

MNPD said Mungeon previously spent time in jail for other drug and gun charges stemming from a May incident involving his motorcycle and a vehicle. The motorcycle Mungeon was driving reportedly collided with a car, and Mongeon asked witnesses not to call the police before running off along the interstate, police said.

While he fled that scene, officers said he dropped items including a loaded pistol, cash, marijuana, meth, heroin, cocaine and pills. He also appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol and was carrying a false driver’s license from Texas. At that time he was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital before being booked in the Metro Jail.

He was free on a $71,000 bond at the time of his arrest Thursday, according to police. He is currently held without bond pending court hearings for a parole violation.