NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man pled guilty in federal court Tuesday in connection with a June 2019 homicide at a Super 8 Motel in Hermitage.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Tennessee said a federal grand jury charged 28-year-old Justin Pace and several co-defendants in August 2021 with conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, and causing death through the use of a firearm.

Two other defendants have already pleaded guilty in connection with these offenses, according to officials.

On the early morning hours of June 30, 2019, Anthony Goodall, whom authorities identified as a “local drug dealer”, arrived at the Super 8 Motel. Investigators said Pace and Donte Easley, who is now deceased, followed Goodall and robbed him after Goodall got out of an elevator in the breezeway of the motel.

According to the attorney’s office, Goodall was shot and killed during the robbery. Pace took Goodall’s backpack, which had methamphetamine in it, and left the area with Easley.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage from the motel and were able to identify Pace and Easley as the suspects.

Pace pled guilty to all charges he is facing. The terms of his plea agreement call for him to be sentenced to 30 years in prison.

“Today’s guilty plea ensures that this defendant will be removed from society for the next thirty years,” said United States Attorney Henry C. Leventis. “We will continue to work alongside our law enforcement partners to focus federal resources on the most violent criminals in Middle Tennessee.”