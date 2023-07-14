NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man drowned in a pool at a Hermitage apartment complex Thursday night.

Officers were called to the complex on Chandler Place after receiving reports of a man floating in the pool.

Metro police reported the man, who is believed to have been between 50 and 60 years old, was removed from the pool and pronounced deceased.

Camera footage at the complex showed he was under water for approximately 30 minutes.

No additional information was immediately released.