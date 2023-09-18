NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man injured in an East Nashville shooting earlier this month has died and investigators are trying to find the suspect.

Metro police said the shooting happened Sunday, Sept. 3, in the 500 block of Sylvan Street.

The investigation shows Corey Bryant, 40, got into an argument with a man and woman that resulted in gunfire. Bryant was shot in the abdomen and taken to the hospital and was discharged Thursday, Sept. 14, according to police.

However, investigators said Bryant was readmitted to the hospital on Saturday, Sept. 16, due to medical complications and later died.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward of up to $5,000 in homicide cases.