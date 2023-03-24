NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car near the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Trinity Lane.

According to Metro police, 50-year-old Franklin Nicholson of Nashville was trying to cross Trinity Lane on March 18 at around 12:40 a.m. when a silver sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Impala, turned right from Dickerson Pike onto Trinity Lane and hit him.

The car reportedly fled west on Trinity Lane after the crash.

Police said Nicholson died from his injuries on the morning of March 24.

The investigation is ongoing.