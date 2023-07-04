NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man died after he was reportedly shot on Old Hickory Lake.
According to Metro Nashville police, Fredy Adelso Batz Che suffered a gunshot wound to the back of his neck Saturday evening. He was reportedly fishing with friends and family when witnesses in the area heard the gunshot, but no suspects were seen in the area.
He was found at the Old Hickory Lake beach area near the Army Corp of Engineers, according to police. He was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he ultimately died from his injuries.
Metro Police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.