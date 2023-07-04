NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man died after he was reportedly shot on Old Hickory Lake.

According to Metro Nashville police, Fredy Adelso Batz Che suffered a gunshot wound to the back of his neck Saturday evening. He was reportedly fishing with friends and family when witnesses in the area heard the gunshot, but no suspects were seen in the area.

He was found at the Old Hickory Lake beach area near the Army Corp of Engineers, according to police. He was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he ultimately died from his injuries.

Metro Police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.