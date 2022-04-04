NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has died after a fire destroyed his Hermitage apartment last month.

David Frensley was the psychologist for the Trousdale County Board of Education, working closely with the elementary students in the county.

Frensley even came out of retirement to help as much as he could. That’s something Melissa Loerch, supervisor of special education, said she and her staff were very thankful for.

“We are a family and even though he had only been with us for 15 months he was a part of that family and he knew that because we told him how much we appreciated him,” Loerch said. “They would line up outside of his office in the morning when he was there so they could go in and watch his magic tricks, because he would always do magic tricks or card tricks and things along those lines.”

The Nashville Fire Department was called to the 100 block of Hermitage Woods Drive on March 21 after reports of an apartment on fire.

When crews arrived, they found flames and heavy smoke coming from one unit — that unit being Mr. Frensley’s.

“He did have mobility issues, I mean, he walked with a cane and he was an older gentleman and they don’t really have any idea what happened. It was just a very tragic thing,” Loerch said.

Loerch told News 2 she remembers the last thing she said to Frensley, not knowing it would be the very last time.

“It was so unbelievable because I had just seen him Thursday before we got out on spring break, and I was like, ‘well, don’t get into trouble while you’re gone,’ and it’s kind of just like the joking manner of not thinking that you would never get to see this person again,” Loerch said.

This tragic accident still leaves so many still in shock.

“It’s a great loss for our county, it’s a great loss for our students, it’s a great loss for our teachers and it’s a great loss for me,” Loerch said.