NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has died after he was shot at an apartment in East Nashville Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 10:20 a.m. in the 600 block of South Fifth Street.

Metro police reported the man died from his injuries at the hospital.

No suspect information nor the victim’s identity was immediately released.