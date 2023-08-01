NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has died after he was shot at an apartment in East Nashville Tuesday morning.
The shooting happened around 10:20 a.m. in the 600 block of South Fifth Street.
Metro police reported the man died from his injuries at the hospital.
No suspect information nor the victim’s identity was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.