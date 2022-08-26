NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed at an East Nashville apartment complex Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in a parking lot at 1500 Porter Road.

(Photo: WKRN)

Metro police reported the victim was sitting in a car in the parking lot when he was shot. He then tried to drive away and crashed into a fence.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.