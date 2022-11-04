NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot at a North Nashville apartment complex early Friday morning.

The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. in the 5000 block of Scruggs Lane.

(Photo: WKRN)

Metro police reported officers were called to the apartment on a shots fired call and while they were en route to the scene, a resident called to say a man was not moving inside a parked van.

Responding officers found the man with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.