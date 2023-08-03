NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot at an apartment complex in Donelson early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Peach Creek Crescent, which is off Stewarts Ferry Pike.

(Photo: WKRN)

Metro police reported a male victim died after he was shot.

No additional information was immediately released.