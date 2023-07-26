NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man died late Tuesday night after he lost control of his vehicle on a road in Northwest Nashville, Metro police said.

The single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 10:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of Eatons Creek Road.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

According to Metro police, the male driver lost control of his vehicle while going around a curve, which caused the vehicle flip.

The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities reported no one else was in the vehicle when the crash occurred.

No other information was immediately released.