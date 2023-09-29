NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was killed in an incident with a tow truck at an Antioch home late Thursday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. at a home on Mountain Laurel Drive off Antioch Pike.

According to Metro police, a man was having a pickup truck delivered to the home on a tow truck. Investigators believe the cable on the tow truck snapped during the delivery and rolled over the victim.

No additional information was immediately released.