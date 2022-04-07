NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teen was taken into custody early Thursday morning after a deadly shooting in a parked car in the Nashville area.

According to officials, around 6:30 p.m., dispatch received a call from TriStar Skyline Medical Center security after a patient arrived with a gunshot wound to his upper right leg. Investigators then learned the shooting happened in a car at a separate location.

Police said firearms were being passed around the vehicle, and two witnesses then left Jamandas Mayberry, 19, and the victim in the back seat while they went to play basketball. Officials said the witnesses then heard a single gunshot from the vehicle and ran back.

A warrant said the witnesses saw Mayberry shaking the victim before he fled the scene in his personal vehicle. The victim was then taken to the hospital, where police said he died from his injuries.

Officials said Mayberry’s family members told police that he was at the scene and wanted to speak to authorities about the shooting. Mayberry was then taken to police headquarters to be interviewed, but they said he invoked his Miranda rights.

Several vehicles and firearms were reportedly seized, and Mayberry was charged with criminal homicide. The victim’s identity has yet to be released by Metro police.