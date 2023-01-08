NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating the death of a 19-year-old who was found shot inside a vacant apartment on Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the Sudekum Apartments on University Court on Saturday, Jan.7 around 6:30 a.m. to respond to a shooting call.

Once on scene, officers found a 19-year-old man from Nashville laying on the floor inside an apartment.

Metro Police says it remains unclear how the 19-year-old gained access to the apartment. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he later died.

Officials say the victim did not have any form of identification on him when he was found. The Medical Examiner is working to positively identify him.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.