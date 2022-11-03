NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has died following a crash on Dickerson Pike Wednesday night.

It happened in front of Hunters Lane High School.

Metro police say Treondois Farmer Jr., 25, of Goodlettsville, was standing in the road when a Nissan Murano hit him. A sedan behind the Nissan then hit him again.

Farmer was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on Thursday.

The driver of the Nissan remained at the scene. Police say no charges are anticipated against them.

The driver of the sedan stopped initially but then fled northbound on Dickerson Pike.

Police say it is unknown if the second vehicle sustained any visible damage.