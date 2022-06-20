NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One man was critically injured in a shooting outside a gas station in East Nashville early Monday morning.

The shooting happened at 12:43 a.m. outside the Citgo gas station located in the 500 block of Main Street.

According to Metro police, three men were standing outside the gas station when the suspect approached them armed with a gun and demanded that the group give him money. Officers say that’s when a fight broke out and one of the men grabbed the suspect’s gun and fired shots in the air.

Officials say another man in the group then pulled out a gun and shot the suspect who was demanding money. The suspect is being hospitalized for critical injuries but is expected to survive.

No other information was immediately released.