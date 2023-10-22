NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville authorities are investigating a self-defense claim following a deadly stabbing at an apartment along Athens Way early Sunday morning.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 32-year-old Jerel Williams died from a stab wound to his chest after his girlfriend said an argument turned physical inside her apartment.

Officials said the 38-year-old woman told detectives Williams hit her in the face, strangled her, and pointed a pistol at her.

The girlfriend called 911 at approximately 5:42 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22, after Williams had been stabbed, and was rendering aid to him when officers arrived, authorities reported. However, Williams died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The MNPD said investigators from the Homicide Unit interviewed the woman at police headquarters before she was released. Detectives will work alongside members of the District Attorney’s Office to complete the investigation.